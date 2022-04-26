Perception Capital Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Perception Capital Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Perception Capital Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Perception Capital Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Perception Capital Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCCTU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.