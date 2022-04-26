Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Up 3.6%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.01. 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 149,592 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.