Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

