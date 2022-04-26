Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

PSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 56,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,758. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.