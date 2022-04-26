PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $48,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 688,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.81.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

