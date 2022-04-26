Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

DOC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 222,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

