Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $93,872.00

Playkey (PKT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $160,337.03 and approximately $93,872.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

