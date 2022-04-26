Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $920.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

