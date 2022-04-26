POA (POA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $188.00

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork . The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for POA is poa.network . The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity. The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps. On April 28, 2018, the POA Team announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge that gives users the ability to send POA tokens back and forth between the POA Network and the Ethereum network. POA Bridge went live on May 10. The POA to Ethereum transfer will result in the creation of a newly minted token on the Ethereum blockchain known as POA20. The user will also have the ability to transfer POA20 tokens from the Ethereum network back to the POA Network, which would result in the burning of the POA20 token and subsequent unlocking of the original POA native token on the POA Network. “

Buying and Selling POA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

