Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $265,412.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.44 or 0.07379583 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

