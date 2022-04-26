Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report $734.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.56 million. Primerica reported sales of $636.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

