Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.20 and its 200-day moving average is $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

