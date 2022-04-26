Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,167 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 35,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,888. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

