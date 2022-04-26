Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 13,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

