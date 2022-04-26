Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,492. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.