Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.97 on Tuesday, reaching $400.98. 20,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.67 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.35 and a 200-day moving average of $538.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $4,348,724. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

