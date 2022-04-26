Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.35.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

