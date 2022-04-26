Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 56,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,758. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

