Profund Advisors LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 229,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

