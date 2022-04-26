Profund Advisors LLC Has $34.92 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,503 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. 57,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. The company has a market cap of $281.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

