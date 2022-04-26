Profund Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 106,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

