Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,283. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

