Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.12. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.18 and a 1 year high of $286.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

