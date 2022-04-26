Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,672. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

