Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.