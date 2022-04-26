Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. 121,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,449. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

