Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,366,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

