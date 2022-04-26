Profund Advisors LLC Sells 15,091 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.