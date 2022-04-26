Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

