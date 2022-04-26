Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. 2,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,704. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $538,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

