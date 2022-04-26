Project Pai (PAI) Hits One Day Volume of $674.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,801,213,430 coins and its circulating supply is 1,598,122,629 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

