ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,926 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Chevron worth $255,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

