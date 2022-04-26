ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 654,381 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,381 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Materials worth $298,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.