ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 30,829 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.92. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

