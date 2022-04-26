ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $166,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

