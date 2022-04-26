ProShare Advisors LLC Has $298.36 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,381 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Materials worth $298,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

