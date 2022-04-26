ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $54,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

