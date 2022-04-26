ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 369.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $241,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.29 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

