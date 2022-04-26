ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 59,620 shares.The stock last traded at $57.34 and had previously closed at $58.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

