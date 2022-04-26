Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.20. 799,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,507. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

