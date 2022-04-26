Qbao Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,913.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $308,913.01 and approximately $33,913.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

