QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to post $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.52 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 1,069,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

