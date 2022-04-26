Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 1,069,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

