Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.79 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 1,069,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,540. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

