Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 771,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

