RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 2.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.40. 2,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $765.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
