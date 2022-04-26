RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 2.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.40. 2,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $765.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.83.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

