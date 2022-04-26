Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 101,003 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 651.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,945. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.