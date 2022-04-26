Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $90,316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $51,416,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $5.61 on Tuesday, reaching $276.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

