Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $90,316,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,416,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.73. 52,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,730. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

