Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

